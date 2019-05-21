Police dog helps track down car thief in Kelowna

The alleged car theif was involved in an accident early Tuesday in the Glenmore area

A man is in custody after an RCMP service dog led his two-legged fellow officers to a car theft suspect.

After a report of a car accident early Tuesday morning in the Glenmore area, the suspect took off on foot after a collision with a parked truck.

Service dog Fitz was brought in to help police search for the suspected driver, and led officers to the perimeter of the search where police found a man matching the suspect’s description.

“Police service dog Fitz performed a confirmation track, where his search for a suspect from the crash scene led to where officer had taken their suspect into police custody,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Our police dogs are invaluable to us here in Kelowna, from tracking suspects, to searching for missing people, or sniffing out illicit drugs or even explosive materials, they support our front line operations daily.”

READ MORE: WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

READ MORE: Car crashes into semi-truck in West Kelowna

O’Donaghey said that the stolen car, a black Chevrolet Cobalt, had been reported stolen to Williams Lake RCMP in late April. The accident happened in the 500 block of Glenmeadows Road just before 4 a.m when it hit the unoccupied truck.

The 35-year-old man is previously known to police and faces a number of potential charges.

Any witnesses of the accident are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community survey coming to 1500 Lake Country residences
Next story
Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Just Posted

Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment on May 18

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bus pull returns to Kelowna with record 17 teams

Teams of eight people will pull a BC Transit bus for their community on May 25

Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

A 71-year-old man’s kayak floated ashore on Friday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read