Police dog helps track down car thief in Kelowna

The alleged car theif was involved in an accident early Tuesday in the Glenmore area

A man is in custody after an RCMP service dog led his two-legged fellow officers to a car theft suspect.

After a report of a car accident early Tuesday morning in the Glenmore area, the suspect took off on foot after a collision with a parked truck.

Service dog Fitz was brought in to help police search for the suspected driver, and led officers to the perimeter of the search where police found a man matching the suspect’s description.

“Police service dog Fitz performed a confirmation track, where his search for a suspect from the crash scene led to where officer had taken their suspect into police custody,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Our police dogs are invaluable to us here in Kelowna, from tracking suspects, to searching for missing people, or sniffing out illicit drugs or even explosive materials, they support our front line operations daily.”

O’Donaghey said that the stolen car, a black Chevrolet Cobalt, had been reported stolen to Williams Lake RCMP in late April. The accident happened in the 500 block of Glenmeadows Road just before 4 a.m when it hit the unoccupied truck.

The 35-year-old man is previously known to police and faces a number of potential charges.

Any witnesses of the accident are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

