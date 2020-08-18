A 32-year-old Lake Country man was arrested Aug. 16 after police confirmed witnesses observations of erratic behaviour and indecent acts on the Okanagan Rail Trail. (RDNO photo)

Police catch Lake Country man in indecent act on Rail Trail

Man found in bushes acting erratically along popular family trail

A 32-year-old Lake Country man was arrested and faces charges after police caught him “committing an indecent act” in the bushes on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to public calls of a man behaving erratically around the three-kilometre marker on the rail trail’s west side near Kalamalka Lake, Sunday, Aug. 16, around 2 p.m.

The witness caller said they were worried as the man was acting inappropriately while many families and young children were using the trail.

“A naked man was spying on my daughter while she was at the water with her dog just off the rail trail,” Sherry Correale told the Morning Star.

She said a woman on a paddleboard was able to see the situation unfolding and called police.

“Our officers located the man in the bushes and confirmed the observations of the witness,” RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said. “The man was found committing an indecent act and was arrested.”

The 32-year-old man was later released from custody to appear in court at a later date.

