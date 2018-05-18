Pixabay

Police boats are on patrol this weekend

Be boat safe in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP boats will be on patrol this weekend to ensure public safety throughout the Central Okanagan.

The West Kelowna RCMP’s top priority on the water will, of course, be public safety. “Our officers will be aboard police vessels and engaging with boaters on Okanagan Lake to conduct vessel safety checks,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna regional detachment, said. “Those officers will be ensuring that all the required safety equipment is onboard those vessels, easily accessible and in good working order.”

“Boaters are reminded, that every boat on the water is required to have a properly fitting life jacket for every person on board that vessel,” Cpl. Justin Abels, West Kelowna RCMP detachment, said. “Those life jackets must clearly show that they have been approved by Transport Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard or Fisheries and Oceans Canada. They must also be in good shape, free from rips or tears and not waterlogged.”

Officers will also be checking to ensure vessel operators possess a valid Pleasure Craft Operator’s Card, proof of competency along with the necessary documentation to prove licensing and ownership of their vessel. Failure to do so could result in the operator being directed to shore and/or ticketed under the Small Vessel Regulations.

For more information on boating safety and the equipment required for your vessel visit the Transport Canada website.


