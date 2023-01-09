Police believe missing woman in Vernon area

Crystal Swetz-Wallace, 39, hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 16

Crystal Swetz-Wallace

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Crystal Swetz-Wallace, 39, last had contact with family on Dec. 16, 2022 and has not been heard from since. She is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Swetz-Wallace is described as five-feet tall, 126 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls several times north of Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon search crews rescue stranded snowmobilers near Kelowna

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing womanNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. cutting costs for retired nurses to return, internationally-educated ones to start
Next story
Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of apartment building planned for 450-490 Asher Road. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Six-storey apartment building planned for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Vernon Search and Rescue crews had a long night looking for a pair of snowmobilers lost in the Greystokes area early Jan. 8. (VSAR photo)
Vernon search crews rescue stranded snowmobilers near Kelowna

Pushor Real Good team entry for the Swinging with the Start fundraising event for Central Okanagan Hospice Association. (Photo contributed)
Kelowna law firm bustin’ moves in support of hospice association

(Jamie Davis/Twitter)
Highway Thru Hell star Jamie Davis in crash on Yellowhead Hwy