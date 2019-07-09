Police arrest couple after break-ins along Princeton Summerland Road

A couple known to police have been arrested after breaking and entering along Princeton Summerland Road.

RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said officers received reports of a suspicious vehicle on July 3 that was driving on and off of properties along the road.

Police responded and were not able to locate the vehicle that night, however, Parsons said, a follow-up investigation led officers to a residence on Highway 5A the next day.

At the residence, a male and female were arrested for breaking and entering. Officers also recovered a dirt bike that had been reported stolen out of Princeton and a travel trailer that had been reported stolen out of Kelowna.

The couple have been released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

READ MORE: Princeton police arrest one individual after break and enter at real estate office

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter