Chad Wilson, right, was a full-patch Hells Angels member found dead in Maple Ridge Sunday. (Facebook)

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Police are trying to glean more information as to why a full-patch member of the Hells Angels was found dead in Maple Ridge.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang confirmed Tuesday that Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a “targeted” homicide when he was found face-down under the Golden Ears Bridge on Sunday.

Investigators had no motive and suspects at this time, Jang added. He would not confirm if Wilson died where his body was found or if it was taken to that spot.

Several men in Hells Angels insignia had emerged from a home on the same street as where Wilson’s body lay, police confirmed, and crossed crime tape to speak with investigators.

Gang units are working to make sure Wilson’s death does not spark retaliation or any uptick in violence around the region.

“We understand when a member of the Hells Angels is found murdered – that’s unsettling news,” Jang said. “We’re going to do our due diligence.”

Jang said he was confident IHIT would be able to convince Hells Angels members, like those who showed up to Wilson’s body, to talk.

“We’re quite good at our job and persuading people to come forward and help solve murders,” he said.

“I think people understand, whether you’re involved in criminality or not, when somebody takes someone else’s life, that’s wrong. That’s a heinous act.”

Wilson had a long history of crime both in and outside of B.C.

Once from Kimberley, he was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

Posts on social media reveal ties to the Mission and Haney chapters of the gang, although Jang said investigators could not confirm the exact chapter he was connected to at the time of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation
Next story
Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets aim to start win streak in return to home ice

The Rockets are coming off a 6 game road trip, and face the Regina Pats Wednesday night

The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra returns with winter concert

The performance will include a tribute to Amanda Todd

CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

Engineering One Design competition showcase to feature life-saving projects

UBC Okanagan engineering students were tasked with designing a safer donation bin

Canada Post strikes continue in Kelowna

CUPW workers are in negotiation according to Canada Post

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis

A Canadian company is giving people from coast to coast a new way to celebrate the Christmas countdown.

B.C. woman allegedly threatens to rip out intestines of American man

A Kamloops-area woman is accused of harassing and threatening to disembowel an American man

Most Read