Peter Ducommon of PD's Hot Shop and Skull Skates. (Black Press photo.)

PODCAST: Skull Skates is Canada’s oldest skateboard company

TODAY IN B.C.: Business has outlets in British Columbia and Japan

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

In the early 1980s, teenager Peter Ducommon moved from Nanaimo to Vancouver to open PD’s Hot Shop with his late brother Rick, who later moved to Los Angeles for a career in comedy and acting.

Now world-renowned, Skull Skates produces skateboards in smaller runs by choice.

“Our stuff is made in Canada,” said Peter Ducommon. “It’s worth saying because unfortunately the majority of the industry, I’m talking sort of 90 per cent now, make their skateboards in places like China and Mexico. We don’t necessarily care where they’re made. It’s just that when you take something offshore and produce it in a large quantity, as most of the other brands do, it’s very difficult to maintain any kind of quality control at a level that we’d like to keep it at.”

PD’s Hot Shop has two locations in British Columbia, in Vancouver and Qualicum Beach and one in Japan, said Ducommon.

“We’ve always been connected with the music scene,” he said. “Which is how we got into putting out boards for different bands, but that’s something that our Japan shop has really picked up and run with. They do, I think, two to four major national tours a year with several bands. It could be six to eight bands and half-a-dozen different dates.”

Host Peter McCully asked Ducommon if still takes the occasional ride on the board at age 60.

“As long as I’m breathing, I’m going ride a skateboard,” he said. “It’s one of those things that once it enters your system, it’s a hard thing to shake. I like to skate as much as I can. I don’t skate in the rain and I don’t do the kind of things that I used to do, but it doesn’t matter, man.”

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Listen: Courtnall Society funds charities that help mental health issues

Listen: PierrePoilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘We light this fire to remember them’: Kelowna memorial for Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women
Next story
Nature ‘under attack’ says Trudeau as UN biodiversity conference opens in Montreal

Just Posted

During the 14 Not Forgotten Memorial, UBCO unveiled the firebowl. The statue is a collaborative piece, titled For Future Matriarchs that was created by Syilx artist Krista-Belle Stewart and Secwépemc artist Tania Willard.(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘We light this fire to remember them’: Kelowna memorial for Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

(Black Press file photo)
Kamloops mayor recuses himself from entire council meeting citing conflict of interest

Coyotes are common in the Okanagan. (Carla Hunt Photography)
Okanagan Nature Nut: Co-existing with coyotes requires caution

Rotary Club of Okanagan-Mission gave Kelowna Stands with Ukraine a cheque for $6,800 to buy generators for Ukraine. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Okanagan-Mission Rotary donation to buy 12 generators for Ukrainians without power