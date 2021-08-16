Please don’t bring donations to Vernon evacuee centres: city

The City of Vernon says it doesn’t have the resources to accept and distribute donations to evacuees at the ESS centre at the Recreation Centre, but the sentiment is always appreciated. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

No more donations can be accepted at the Emergency Support Services centre, the City of Vernon said in a social media post.

“The city appreciates the sentiment and kindness behind these offers,” the city said.

But, due to capacity and available resources, the city and ESS program can’t facilitate the receiving or distribution of donations to evacuees.

BC Wildfire Services, too, confirmed its resources needs are being met.

“Therefore, we kindly ask, please do not bring donations to the ESS Reception Centre or Vernon Fire Stations.”

The city points those looking to donate to check out local businesses and organizations in town who are choosing to post offers to evacuees through social media platforms.

“We ask that residents do their research and donate to businesses and organizations that align with their values and ideals to assist those who may be in need.”

BCWS fire information officer Taylor MacDonald said the best way to show support for firefighters is with a sign of support.

Thank-you signs have already started popping up along fences along 43rd Avenue, in sight of the temporary Vernon fire camp and many have taken to putting signs in their windows or on store marquees.

