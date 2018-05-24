Plea to help find missing dog in Kelowna

Willow, a 16-year-old Border Collie who is deaf, has been missing since Sunday, May 20 Contributed

“This is my worst nightmare,” Amber Lee Bahm said through tears about her lost dog Willow, who is deaf.

The 16-year-old Border Collie Cross went missing during the middle of the night while on a camping trip just past marker 24 on a dead-end road, off Brunette Road near Deer Lake. She is black with grey markings and spots on her face, legs and chest.

Related:Cry for help prompts search in West Kelowna

Bahm is offering a $500 reward for anyone who finds her beloved Willow. She has placed orange markers and signs in the area. She has also put Willow’s dog bed out and scattered around a few pieces of clothing hoping to bring her back to the area to be found and return home.

Even though Willow is deaf, she is very friendly and will run up to anyone she meets. Bahm calls her with a smile and a hand gesture to come towards her.

Related:Humane Societies search for owner of B.C. dog dropped off in Calgary

There was a possible sighting yesterday, approximately 1 km south of the Dee Lake Resort where she came right up to a man on the side of the road.

Bahm will be searching every day until she finds Willow, she will go today at 4 p.m., tomorrow at 1 p.m. and will stay in the area over the weekend. Anyone is welcome to contact her and join the search for the Border Collie.

Please call or text 778-214-8600 or contact her on Facebook.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.