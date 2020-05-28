Playground in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

After nearly two months closure, playgrounds are set to reopen

Playgrounds across the Okanagan are set to reopen on June 1 following over two months of closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes outdoor playgrounds located in municipal and regional parks as well as playgrounds located at public schools in the Okanagan — which are also set to open the same day.

“Once barriers are removed, such as caution tape or fencing, it will signify that playgrounds have been inspected and are now open for public use,” reads a joint press release issued by all Okanagan municipalities and regional districts.

Though playgrounds may be open, the local governments still urge residents to practise COVID-19 safety precautions including frequent hand washing, physical distancing and staying home if you feel unwell.

Waterparks will remain closed for the time being and information regarding waterparks and indoor recreation facility reopening plans will be provided by each respective municipality.

