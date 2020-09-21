Playground reopens at Vernon’s Polson Park

No more standing water, park reopens just in time for summer’s end

The City of Vernon announced Monday, Sept. 21, the playground at Polson Park is once again reopened after being closed for months due to high groundwater that flooded the area. (Roger Knox - Morning Star file)

Just in time for the last day of summer, the popular playground structure in Vernon’s Polson Park is once again open for use after stagnant water kept it closed for months.

Groundwater issues closed the playground and spray park for the summer season but Parks Operations staff worked to deal with the standing water and saturated ground.

New sod has been laid around the playground and construction fencing has been moved around areas where hydroseed was used to optimize seed germination and grass growth.

The Japanese garden pond won’t be refilled for the remainder of the season, but the two large ponds have once again been filled to capacity.

Work continues on improving the pedestrian and cycling trail in the park’s south end. A multi-use path is being constructed along with the installation of new lights and wayfinding signs.

Park users are reminded to detour around Polson Park by using the sidewalk along Highway 6 — between 25th Avenue and Kalamalka Lake Road.

The multi-use trail is expected to be reopened by Oct. 12, 2020.

READ MORE: Stagnant water drained from Vernon’s Polson Park

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle recovered from site of Vernon manhunt for wanted man

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.