Playground closures well received in Summerland

Decision to close facilities made in attempt to slow spread of COVID-19 pandemic

A decision to close active parks in Summerland, including playgrounds and the Summerland Skatepark, has been well received by the community, Summerland mayor Toni Boot says.

The closures, to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, took effect March 24 at noon.

Boot said the decision was a difficult one.

“We are loathe to see the closing of our outdoor recreational facilities because outdoor activity is important to both physical and mental wellness,” she said. “It is unfortunate that the lack of compliance by some means the loss of the use of municipal facilities for the majority who are adhering to the provincial social distancing mandate. However, this is a matter of public health and safety.”

The parks and facilities include Summerland Skatepark, Julia Street Park playground, Memorial Park playground, Living Memorial Park, Peach Orchard Campground playground and pickleball and tennis courts, Peach Orchard Beach Park playground, Kin Park playground, Powell Beach Park playground and tennis courts and Dale Meadows Sports Complex playground and basketball hoops.

Living Memorial Park and Dale Meadows Sports Complex remain open for passive use.

Earlier, the Summerland Arena and the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre were also closed to the public.

Boot said the community has been respectful of the closures.

Anthony Haddad, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said the public has been observing physical distancing recommendations, with people keeping two metres apart in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

“It’s great to see people really paying attention to the distancing requirements,” he said.

