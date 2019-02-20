(File photo)

Shuswap plastic bag ban expected to begin July 1

Salmon Arm bylaw would impact approximately 175 retail stores and 50 food outlets/restaurants

The process of saying goodbye to single-use plastic bags in Salmon Arm has begun, with public consultation and input to form the first steps.

Salmon Arm’s proposed bylaw banning bags is fashioned after Victoria’s, one implemented in July of last year and reportedly doing well.

“We are seeing a very high degree of compliance from businesses moving away from plastic check-out bags,” says Rory Tooke, Victoria’s manager of sustainability and asset management. “A lot of the hard work was working with the businesses right off the bat, listening to them… taking the feedback of all the stakeholders into account in the bylaw.”

He said other municipalities have followed suit.

Related: Salmon Arm mayor proposes plastic bag ban for new year

Carl Bannister, Salmon Arm’s chief administrative officer, outlined highlights and considerations for council.

• The bylaw would impact approximately 175 retail stores and 50 food outlets/restaurants in the city. • A six-month transition period would allow businesses to use their existing plastic bag stock before the bylaw comes into full force on Jan. 1, 2020. • Exemptions where a reusable bag would not be suitable include packaging bulk items, frozen food, meats and poultry, flowers, large items and likely more as time passes.

Mayor Alan Harrison, who championed Salmon Arm’s plan to ban single-use plastic bags, says the hope is to pass the bylaw by July 1, which would dovetail with implementation of curbside food waste collection.

Related: Salmon Arm plans to ban single-use plastic bags

In the meantime, meetings with business and advocacy groups, open houses, a public meeting, school and chamber of commerce meetings, letters to businesses and a public hearing will take place. Changes to the bylaw would be considered based on input.

“Our purpose is to go out to the public now and let them know, yes, we are moving forward,” says Harrison.

Victoria was taken to court by the Canadian Plastic Bag Association, which argued the city didn’t have banning power because it required provincial approval. The BC Supreme Court ruled in favour of Victoria in June of last year, but the association filed a notice of appeal in July.

While Bannister said it may be advisable for council to wait for the outcome of the appeal, Harrison said the city will go ahead.

“We feel we’re a small player in a big ocean. We’re going to go ahead as we feel it’s the right thing to do.”

Tooke, meanwhile, says Victoria’s legal team feels confident in the city’s authority to regulate as it is.

Previous story
B.C. pot giant Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million
Next story
Highway 97 north of Summerland could be open by end of week

Just Posted

Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club enters its 74th year

Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

Okanagan business offers text to apply feature

Home Depot looking to fill 109 positions in Kelowna, Kamloops, Westbank and Vernon

Alleged Kelowna pimp pleads guilty to several charges

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Most Read