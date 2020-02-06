An artists rendering of the condo building at the corner of Robson and Rutland roads. (Contributed)

Plans for new Rutland condo development submitted to city

The 54-unit building is proposed at the corner of Robson and Rutland roads.

Plans for a new condo complex in Rutland is making its way to Kelowna city council.

New Town Architecture submitted its plans for a 54-unit building on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

A map showing the development along the turn on Robson Road. (Contributed)

The building will take the corner of Robson Road where three single home lots currently sit.

The development is planned to house 33 one-bedroom units, nine with one-bedroom and den, and 12 two-bedroom plus den units.

Amenities in the area were deemed very accessible by foot and on bike, prompting the developer to add additional long term bicycle parking to encourage residents to take advantage of alternative modes of transportation.

Parking is planned to be underground.

On-site provisions include outdoor seating areas, a nature-based playground and community vegetable plots.

There is no set date for the application to go before city council.

READ MORE: Kelowna Tolko mill land could be worth nearly $50M

READ MORE: 33-storey waterfront hotel in Kelowna gets second chance

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Agreement signed to help more B.C. Métis get skilled trades jobs
Next story
Dangerous driving sentence expected to be complicated after B.C. girl left unresponsive

Just Posted

Lake Country holds open house to improve Highway 97

Four options were presented to the public to improve the highway

Plans for new Rutland condo development submitted to city

The 54-unit building is proposed at the corner of Robson and Rutland roads.

UBC Okanagan researchers develop roadside cannabis breathalyzers

Breath detection devices for high drivers soon to be in the hands of law enforcement

Big White breaks snowfall record

As of this morning, the resort has recorded a cumulative snowfall of 615 cm and it’s still snowing.

Seven vehicles involved in accident near Kelowna airport

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 have come to a standstill

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

Agreement signed to help more B.C. Métis get skilled trades jobs

New MOU will help to ‘increase trades education and employment for Métis people in B.C.’

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

MOTI working around the clock to open Hemlock Valley Road

Dog ‘blood soaked’ after attack in Armstrong

GoFundMe campaign kicks off for two-year-old Bichon

Dangerous driving sentence expected to be complicated after B.C. girl left unresponsive

Judge will face some tough decisions, says Victoria defence lawyer

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Most Read