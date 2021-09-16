Planned outage puts Rutland FortisBC customers in the dark

About 170 customers will be affected on Friday

About 170 FortisBC customers will be without power on Friday from 9 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m.

The affected area will be from west of Hollywood Road South between Springfield Road and Hight 33 West.

According to FortisBC, this outage is required to conduct priority equipment maintenance and is part routine work to maintain the system.”We recognize the inconvenience to our customers and appreciate their patience and understanding as we complete the work as quickly and safely as possible,” stated FortisBC in a release.

For updates on this and other outages, view outage map outages.fortisbc.com.

