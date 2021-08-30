Planned burn targets 3,000 hectares in White Rock Lake wildfire

Smoke is visible from Desert Cove (Aug. 24) from a small-scale planned ignition by BC Wildfire Services wildland firefighters battling the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Terry Lawson - Facebook)

Conditions are working in favour with BC Wildfire Service’s planned 3,000-hectare burn in the northeast corner of the White Rock Lake wildfire Monday which is now burning an estimated 81,362 hectares.

Targeting the Irish Creek Road area on the Westside, the low-intensity burn is a critical key to achieve containment in the area, the provincial agency said.

“Planned ignitions are the safest way to remove fuel that can burn well into fall and winter by the wildfire,” a late-night Sunday update reads.

Two helicopters with plastic sphere dispenser (PSD) machines and another with a heli-torch will work on aerial ignitions while 40 BC Wildfire firefighters will work to ignite by hand on the grounds.

Six heavy helicopters will work to provide cooling supports and structure protection task forces will be ready to defend homes and businesses if necessary. Additional air support is also available if it’s required.

Due to the region’s extreme drought conditions, this burn is key to secure the fire perimeter and ensure no more fuel is available for further growth.

“Without these ignitions, the wildfire will continue to burn out of control into fall in heavy fuels with the potential to impact Highway 97 and the surrounding interface,” the agency said.

