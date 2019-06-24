Plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

UPDATE 7:38 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have identified the pilot as a 72-year-old Alberta man. He and his passenger, a 59-year-old man were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after overturning their float plane near Sunnyside Road in West Kelowna on Monday evening.

“The crash is not being considered criminal in nature at this time,” RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “As such, RCMP have since notified, and continue to support the Transportation Safety Board of Canada who have launched an investigation into the aviation incident.”

The small, private aircraft has been recovered from Lake Okanagan and has been secured by officials.

Any witnesses of the incident are urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

Emergency crews say the plane is not leaking fuel and they are trying to determine their next steps.

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.

RCMP have confirmed the small plane’s crash landing near Sunnyside Road in West Kelowna was a result of its wheels not being raised upon landing.

Emergency responders have attached a rope to one of the wheels in attempt to remove the plane from the Okanagan Lake.

Two men were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m.

Two have been transported to hospital after a plane has crashed into the Okanagan Lake near West Kelowna.

—————————————-

Reports have come in that a small plane has crashed near West Kelowna.

The call was made around 5 p.m. on Monday stating a possible plane crash into the water near Quails’ Gate winery.

Reports say the plane has been overturned in the water.

A Kelowna Capital News Reporter is en route to the scene and more information will come soon.

 

Emergency responders continue their efforts to pull the overturned plane from the lake on Monday evening. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

Previous story
How much money did Lake Country make off taxes in 2018?

Just Posted

Two new fast-charging electric vehicle stations unveiled at YLW

Kelowna International Airport plugs in with FortisBC, government partnership

Plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

How much money did Lake Country make off taxes in 2018?

The tax hikes raked in over $1M

Where is your water before you drink it?

A new water facility official opens in Lake Country

2018 annual report: Crime increased in almost every statistical category in Lake Country

Report states there were 617 offences in 2018; almost 100 more than 2017

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

Okanagan bylaw officer best in B.C.

Al Harrison of Vernon named Bylaw Officer of the Year at annual association conference

Man accused of assault at South Okanagan beach gets bail

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was granted bail at the Penticton provincial courthouse on Monday

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Most Read