Plan to have Kelowna-Lake Country Tory candidates’ square-off

Forum proposed for March 29, eight days before the nomination vote

Tracy Gray (left) and Renee Wasylyk are vying for the Conservative nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country. (Capital News file)

The two women vying for the federal Conservative nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country may go head to head before the local party members to pick a candidate April 6.

Renee Wasylyk has invited Tracy Gray to what she is billing as a public open forum March 29 in Kelowna.

According to Wasylyk, the forum will give party members in the riding a chance to learn more about both women and ask them questions, prior to the nomination vote.

Gray has yet to say publicly if she will attend the forum.

Since announcing their respective campaigns for the nomination, Wasylyk and Gray have met with party members and sold party memberships in an effort to build support for the upcoming vote.

The next federal election is scheduled for October and the Conservative candidate will challenge incumbent Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr in the federal election.

The proposed format would give each woman an opportunity to make a brief opening statement, the chance to talk about two issues of their choosing and answer questions from the audience. The forum would be moderated by Kelowna Chamber of Commerce executive director Dan Rogers.

“As I have been meeting with members in Kelowna and Lake Country, I have been asked time and time again about a forum,” said Wasylyk.

“I wanted to give people the opportunity to learn, to get activated for the election and to make sure that the contestant they choose is (chosen) from a place of democracy.”

The forum is planned for the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre March 29 at 7p.m.

