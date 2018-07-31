Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen grows to 1,521 hectares in size

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

The Placer Mountain Fire burning in the backcountry of the Lower Similkameen grew 500 hectares over the 24 hours.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting the fire is now 1,521 hectares in size and is out of control. The fire is located about 36 kilometers soutwest of Keremeos and 37 kilometers south of Princeton, in high elevation, near Cathedral Park.

Currently 79 firefighters, eight helicopters, five water tenders and nine pieces of heavy equipment are working the fire.

The objectives for Tuesday including continuing to mop up after a planned ignition conducted on Sunday along the northeast of the fire. The ignition’s goal was to burn fuel in the area in a controlled manner.

Crews did not do any burning on Monday. The growth of the fire was on the southwest flank and was natural.

A team is finalizing structural protection at Cathedral Lakes Lodge today (Tuesday). The lodge is currently on an evacuation alert.

The Placer Mountain fire is burning about 36 kilometers directly west of the Snowy Mountain Fire, which is now about 3,050 hectares in size. Both fires were discovered July 17 just after a lightning storm came through the area.

