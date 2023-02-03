(Photo/District of Peachland)

Pinch under 4.25% tax hike proposed for Peachland property owners

Council will look at the tax increase and budget at its Feb. 7 regular meeting

Peachland council will consider a 4.24 per cent property tax increase for residents.

Based on a BC Assessment value of a typical single-family home at $890,000, the increase works out to $62.61 for 2023.

The BC Assessment is up from $820,00 in 2022, a nine per cent hike.

Total expenditures for the district for 2023 come to $14,762,731, up from $13,813,928 in 2022. Reserve fund contributions to the 2023 budget amount to $839,50 which is down from the 2022 figure of $955,296.

Council will also consider several priority capital fund requests including $920,000 to purchase the lot at 4223 San Clemente Avenue for a new fire hall, $150,000 for fire hall construction design, $300,000 for SCUBA equipment for the fire department, and $550,000 for road remediation.

Council will look at the tax increase and budget at its Feb. 7 regular meeting.

