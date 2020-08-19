Stewart and Dease Lake RCMP are responding to an Aug. 18 helicopter crash near the Eskay Creek Mine. (Google Maps)

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash near a mining site in rural northern B.C.

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. confirmed to The Terrace Standard that the pilot was killed in a crash on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and that the helicopter was destroyed. The company said that the pilot – who has not been identified – was in the area supporting a mine exploration drill project at Eskay Creek Mine.

The mine is roughly 250 kilometers north of Stewart.

Those details have not been confirmed by police. RCMP said in a news release that they will release further information as it becomes available. At this time, the weather conditions or events that may have led to the crash are unknown.

ALSO READ: Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

@BenBogstie
ben.bogstie@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: no overnight growth for Solomon Mountain wildfire
Next story
Temperature records set across the Okanagan

Just Posted

Lake Country firefighters help battle South Okanagan wildfire

Team drove up last evening to aid in protecting homes from Mount Christie blaze

Solomon Mountain and Carmi Creek wildfires remain out-of-control

The regional district is currently maintaining a 44 property evacuation alert

Temperature records set across the Okanagan

Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton had their second record-breaking day in a row

Motorcyclist dies in Vernon collision

RCMP investigating morning incident on 27th Street

Grass fire sparked near Vernon-Coldstream

Blaze off Highway 97 in DND grounds quickly contained

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

RCMP divers find evidence while searching Logan Lake

About 1,000 litres of yellow paint was spilled in the parking lot of Logan Lake Recreation Centre

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

First responders on scene of serious Highway 3 crash near Princeton

First responders are on the scene of a serious car accident on… Continue reading

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos grows to 2,400 hectares

The Palmer Lake fire is an estimated 40 hectares in size

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

Another wildfire sparks near Dry Lake, north of Princeton

This is the second fire in the area this month

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Most Read