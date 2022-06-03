Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Pickup truck destroyed in suspicious Oliver fire

Crews responded just before 4 a.m. on Friday, June 3

An overnight fire that destroyed a parked pickup truck in Oliver is being called suspicious on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze just before 4 a.m. at Fairview Road and Dividend Street on June 3, arriving to the scene of a truck “fully involved,” according to Rob Graham from the Oliver Fire Department.

Members from the department were on scene for about 30 to 40 minutes.

The fire has been called suspicious based on the time of day.

An investigation is expected to follow.

READ MORE: One dead after fire destroys mobile home in Oliver

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireNewsOkanagan

Previous story
Reimagining Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre
Next story
Evacuation alert issued for Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

Just Posted

Laurel Timmer, a lifter with the Vikings. (Bold Photos by Shelly/ Shelly Fey)
‘It’s cool to be a strong woman’: Females give Kelowna weightlifting club strength

If the RDCO does decide to switch, Recycle BC would not take over direct services until 2026. (File photo)
Time ticking on recycling decision for Central Okanagan Regional District

Creating affordable housing in the Regional District of Central Okanagan is subject of new draft strategy proposed to regional board. (File photo) (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Mixed reaction to Central Okanagan housing strategy

de Havilland 98 Mosquito in flight. (Submitted)
‘Wooden Wonder’ coming to Kelowna airspace