Pickup crashes down embankment in West Kelowna

It’s unclear if anyone was injured

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash in Glenrosa Friday morning (March 24).

A pickup truck went down an embankment at Glenrosa and McIver roads around 10:30 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

