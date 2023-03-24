Pickup crashes down embankment in West Kelowna

It’s unclear if anyone was injured

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash in Glenrosa Friday morning (March 24).

A pickup truck went down an embankment at Glenrosa and McIver roads around 10:30 a.m.

Pickup truck down embankment in #WestKelowna on McIver Rd. around 10:30 this morning. Details unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/DRE65dgcuw — Jake Courtepatte (@JakeC_16) March 24, 2023

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

