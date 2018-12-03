United Steelworkers Local 1-423 members began a 24-hour rotating strike at Tolko’s White Valley veneer plant near Lumby Monday morning. (Facebook photo)

Picket line up at Tolko plant near Lumby

United Steelworkers members began 24-hour rotating strike at 6 a.m. Monday

United Steelworkers (USW) members have begun a 24-hour rotating strike at Tolko’s White Valley veneer plant near Lumby.

The picket line went up at 6 a.m. Monday.

“Bargaining with the employer broke off, we were in a legal strike position and we began a series of rotating strikes last week in Grand Forks and Castlegar,” said Pat McGregor, president of USW Local 1-423, who joined members on the line Monday. “Heffley Creek (near Kamloops) is also off today. It’s rotating mill-to-mill. We’re asking all of our members to honour the lines, and we’re trying to get a point across to the employer.”

RELATED: United Steelworkers in B.C. return strike vote

There are 1,800 members in USW 1-423, with about 100 employed at the Tolko White Valley plant.

The job action is the first such move in the forest industry in the local in 32 years.

It was the first job action planned among the southern Interior locals after talks broke off with a provincial mediator in late November.

RELATED: Union offers support following B.C. mine death

The last collective agreement between the two sides expired June 30.

“They want to lock us into a long-term deal, we’re looking for our fair share and a fair deal for our members,” said McGregor.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bear cub, rescued near Tofino, dies in strangulation accident
Next story
Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Just Posted

The Tea Party to stop in Kelowna

The rock band will stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 7

Pair of Rockets named in World Junior preliminary rosters

D-men, Zabransky and Thomson were added to the roster

Okanagan’s largest holiday shopping event kicks off at Prospera Place

The weekend shopping event begins Dec. 8

Traffic backed up near Barlee Road and Highway 97

A car crash has slowed traffic in both directions

Judas Priest and Uriah Heep to play Kelowna show

Heavy metal legends announced for Monday, June 16

Weekday weather update

Your weekday weather update for the Okanagan - Shuswap with Jen Zielinski

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5

Picket line up at Tolko plant near Lumby

United Steelworkers members began 24-hour rotating strike at 6 a.m. Monday

Andrew Scheer promises more cash for police to combat gun and gang violence

Scheer to also audit jail programs to ensure inmates are ready to rejoin society when time is served

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

Trudeau criticized for tweet to Trevor Noah pledging $50M charity gift

Conservatives’ Andrew Scheer accuses PM of promising the cash in a tweet to impress a TV personality

Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Bekah Mann, 24, wanted to be one with nature in death

Notley, cabinet set wheels in motion to start cutting oil production

Alberta premier wants to back off production by 8.7 per cent, starting January 1

Most Read