PHOTOS: Winners announced at Okanagan Fest of Ale for best beer, cider

The masses of people who tasted at this year’s hugely successful Fest of Ale have spoken. The Okanagan Fest of Ale’s 2023 People’s Choice awards were announced at the end of the day Saturday with Best Beer going to a Kelowna brewery.
Four South Okanagan breweries and cideries took home hardware at the Fest of Ale.
BEST BEER:
Copper Brewing for their Lemon Drop Sour
BEST FOOD:
Taste Brodo, Penticton’s own award-winning restaurant who served up Chicago style sandwiches dipped in IPA au jus with a dessert of Cannery Darkling Stout beer brownies with a whisky cream cheese and brown butter milk crumbs.
BEST CIDER:
Summerland’s Heritage Cider won for their Tuesday’s Original
From Victoria to Kelowna and up to Prince George, some of the most beloved beers and ciders could be tasted in Penticton this weekend.
The Okanagan Fest of Ale returned indoors and outdoors at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15.
Around 10,000 people on both days were seen at the event, taking in its 75 craft beer vendors, 13 unique food stands and live music.
BEST IN CLASS
Ferdinand Vienna Lager by Strange Fellows Brewing
Light Duty Lager at Highway 97 in Penticton
Sunkissed Apricot Wheat Ale from Lakesider beer
Nautical Nonsense Slackwater Brewing
London Fog Mild Ale at Smithers Brewing
Belgian and French Ales
Mountain Bluebird Belgian Wit at Lillooet Beer
*Local Honourable Mentions
Oliver’s Firehall Brewery’s Mutual Aid Imperial Stout
Cucumber Mint Cider Howling Moon Cider
JUDGES CHOICE – BEST IN SHOW
Mutual Aid Imperial Stout from Firehall Brewery