PHOTOS: Vernon’s veterans

If you missed this week’s newspaper or wanted to share your favourite war veteran’s photo with loved ones, here are Vernon’s finest.
Families shared photographs of their heroes which were printed in the Nov. 11 pages of The Morning Star.
And now they are online for more to see. Share this link with friends and family so that we may never forget.
Thomas G. Richmond, (Sapper) Engineers, First World War
David James Scales,
Navy, Second World War
Allan Thomas,
Second World War
Ruth Edelman Andrews, Second World War
Tom Andrews, Second World War
Edward Henry Bazell, Second World War
Raymond William Bazell, Second World War
William Edward Bazell, Second World War
Albert E. Berry, Expeditionary Force, First World War
Lawrence Berston, Second World War
William (Bill) Warner, Military, Second World War
Andrew Black, Second World War
Ken Brown,
Second World War
Ivan (Jack) Upper, Navy, Second World War
Randell Smith Crocker, Second World War
H.E. (Frank) Dubois, Air Force, Second World War
H.G. (Henry) Dubois, Army, First and Second World War
Samuel ‘Cecil’ Frederick, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Second World War
Albert Finch, Second World War
Peter Foodikoff, Second World War
Gus Gauvin, Merchant Navy, Second World War
Geoffrey Standen, British Army, Second World War
Joe Goldenthal, Second World War
William ‘Bill’ Haines, Driver/Mechanic, Second World War
Leo Headington, Second World War
Walter Higgins,
Second World War
Art Jakeman,
Second World War
Herb Johnson,
Second World War
Bill Knox,
Second World War
Clarence Knox,
First World War
William Langhorn, Seaforth Highlanders
Ronald Learmont,
Air Force, Second World War
Albert Hugh MacBride
Johnny MacKenzie, Second World War
Joseph Monteyne, Air Force, Second World War
George Hiram Moore, Army, Second World War
George F. Nuyens, R.C.A.S.C, Second World War
E.C. Ted Nuyens, R.C.A.S.C., First World War
Patrick Ronald ‘Irish’ Balfour, Engineers, Korean War
Kevin Francis Patterson, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, 1972 - 1986 Peacekeeping
Rosemary Ellen Johnson (Bazell), Second World War
James Alvin Sayese,
Rifle Regiment, Second World War
Melvin Schappert,
Second World War
Stan Collison, Navy, Second World War
Edwin Star,
Second World War
John Lawrence Stordy, brother Michael Cecil Story, cousin Vernon C. Stordy, Second World War
C.R. (Smokey) Trumbley, Army, Second World War
Albin L. Valair,
Second World War
April Walter, Bosnia 1999-2000
Harold Ward, Air Force, Second World War
Harry Waselowich, Second World War
John Wood,
Second World War
Robert ‘Bob’ Woolman, initial assault force on Juno Beach, Second World War
Sergeant Alice (Oliver) Beals, Women’s Division RCAF
Daniel Dillon
Earl E. Hannah,
overseas gunner, Second World War
Gomer Davies,
R.C.A.S.C.,
First World War,
Joe Nuyens, Air Force, Second World War
John Quirk,
Air Force,
Second World War
Tom Darlington,
Signals in Australia, Second World War
Walter Vernon Scales, Army, Second World War, Italy
William (Bill) Beals,
Air Force, Second World War
William Ernest Elgie, Second World War
Ernie Atkins,
Second World War
George Atkins,
Second World War
Pete Atkins,
Second World War
George William King, Second World War
Smokey Trumbley,
Second World War
Alfred Henderson,
Second World War
David Henderson,
Second World War
Ernest (Ernie) Henderson, Second World War
George Henderson, Second World War
Martin Henry,
Second World War
George Newton,
Second World War
Claire (Jack) Wilson, Second World War
Cyrus Wilson,
Second World War
Harold Gillette,
Second World War
Keith Scott, Navy,
Second World War
Gordon R. Morgan,
fighter pilot, Second World War
Robert J. Park,
Army, Second World War