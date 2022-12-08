Photos: Two fires spark in 1 day at Penticton’s Campbell Mountain landfill

(Photo- Mike Biden) (Photo- Mike Biden) Penticton FD responded to two different fires in three hours in the same place on Dec. 6. (Photo- Mike Biden)

Penticton fire crews extinguished two fires at the Campbell Mountain landfill on Tuesday night, Dec. 8.

Assistant fire chief Rob Trupp says the first blaze sparked at 5:30 a.m., with firefighters arriving at a yard waste pile in flames.

Another fire sparked at the landfill nearly 18 hours later. A different pile of yard waste in the same area caught fire and crews responded to the incident just after 11:30 p.m.

Water shuttling operations, heavy equipment and handlines were used to extinguish both fires.

There were no injuries in either incident, according to Trupp.

