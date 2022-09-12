Kelowna RCMP is looking for two suspects in relation to an assault on Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo/RCMP)

Photos released of suspects in downtown Kelowna assault

On August 18 RCMP found a woman bleeding heavily from a wound to her arm

Kelowna RCMP has released photos of two people suspected of a downtown assault last month.

On August 18, at approximately 9:30 p.m., RCMP found a woman at Mill Street and Bernard Avenue bleeding heavily from a wound to her arm. She was unable to provide officers with details on how she was injured. She was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and then taken to hospital.

Video surveillance showed an earlier altercation happened between the injured woman and two other women possibly known to the victim. A man was also with the two women during the incident.

“Kelowna RCMP would like the public’s assistance in identifying the persons involved to understand what took place the night of August 18,” said Const. Mike. Della-Paolera, media relations officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2022-52127, or contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

