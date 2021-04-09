PHOTOS: Prince Philip visited Revelstoke – twice

The Royal’s 1951 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #17) The Royal’s 1951 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #43) The Royal’s 1951 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #45) The Royal’s 1951 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #19) The Royal’s 1951 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #24)

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, visited Revelstoke twice.

He died on April 9 at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history.

The couple passed through Revelstoke on the Royal Train in 1951 and 1959. On the first visit, his wife was not yet crowned queen. Her coronation was in 1953.

According to newspaper articles at the time when the couple arrived in 1951, they were met with crowds at the station, even singing United Church Kindergartens. The queen was dressed in a mink fur coat and rubber boots, meanwhile the prince had a sand coloured mohair overcoat.

The article noted that the prince told the kindergarteners that Revelstoke’s wet weather could really affect the curls on their hair.

In 1959, the pair were met with a parade. During this visit the prince asked the mayor why Revelstoke was laid out in square blocks. The mayor allegedly said it made snow removal easier.

The prince retired from public life in August 2017.

