Conservation officer gets porcupine to safety (BC COS/Twitter)

PHOTOS: Prickly porcupine rescued after hitchhiking down Coquihalla Highway

BC Conservation Officer Service members were able to grab the porcupine and move it to safety

No animal is too small, too quick – or too spiky – for B.C. conservation officers to step in and lend a hand to a critter in need.

Recently, members of the BC Conservation Officer Service rescued a porcupine that found itself stuck alongside the meridian seperating traffic on the Coqihalla Highway.

“It was stuck between the dividers attracting much attention and posing a risk to itself and traffic,” the service tweeted Tuesday.

An officer, with an animal control pole in hand, was able to catch the prickly pal and safely return it to the woods a short ways away.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Conservation officers uses animal control pole to help the little guy stuck in the middle of the highway (BC COS/Twitter)

Previous story
Convicted murderer still missing after escaping B.C. prison 2 weeks ago
Next story
Smoky skies trap B.C. man inside for days

Just Posted

Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

Decades of work from Lake Country residents formed its community newspaper

The Lake Country Calendar started in 1941

Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Wind and chance of thunderstorms competing factors in this week’s forecast

Darke Lake residents under evacuation alert

Fire crews battling wildfire in rural community west of Summerland

Updated: Rutland house fire started by cooking onion rings

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Kelowna

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed the Salmon Arm

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

At issue is a law that forbids jurors from talking about closed-door deliberations

Forest fuel work needed to slow wildfires, B.C. premier says

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan joins John Horgan for tour

Most Read