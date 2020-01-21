A coyote takes a walk on Wood Lake on Jan. 19. (Photo - Nick Clements)

PHOTOS: Photographer Nick Clements captures Lake Country’s beauty

Lake Country was ranked as having the fifth-best weather in Canada by Macleans Magazine in 2019

The District of Lake Country offers some of the most beautiful wildlife, lakes and landscapes there is to see in the Okanagan.

In Macleans ‘Where to find the best weather in Canada 2019’, Lake Country ranks 5th with an average of 115.4 days per year with temperatures above 20 C.

Located between Kelowna and Vernon, Lake Country is home to three major lakes; Kalmalka, Okanagan and Wood.

But, while the warm weather of summer is months away, one Lake Country photographer has captured the district’s winter beauty.

Here are some shots by Lake Country’s Nick Clements:

For Nick Clements’ Instagram Page, visit www.instagram.com/nick.clemo/

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Just Posted

Kelowna restaurant to hold fundraiser for one-year-old with cancer

The event is scheduled for Jan. 25 and will feature opportunities for cash donations

Police search for owner of another icy sailboat on Okanagan Lake

The frozen vessel was spotted near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna

Chilliwack on the map for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Canadian music legends confirmed for 28th annual music festival

Kelowna author Irwin Wislesky to release science-fiction novel on time travel

‘Invisible Footprints in Time?’ follows Maxine Samuels and her quest back in time to save the future

Third woman files sexual harassment suit against former Kelowna Mountie

Brian Mathew Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017

VIDEO: Bobcat infiltrates Shuswap couple’s coop, feasts on fowl

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Morning Start: 3D printed steak? No way…

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Alberta man dies in vehicle incident on Trans Canada Highway

The collision occurred Jan. 20, closing the highway east of Revelstoke till 1:30 a.m.

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

VIDEO: B.C. mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Samajam gets Okanagan kids in the groove

Children make music at Performing Arts Centre show Saturday

Human rights tribunal to hear case regarding alleged violation at Okanagan school

An Okanagan mother alleges a school did not make accommodations for her daughter’s seizure disorder.

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

North Okanagan woman pleas for return of stolen scooter

‘It’s been another kick in the teeth… how do you get ahead and keep your head above water?’

Most Read