PHOTOS: Photographer Nick Clements captures Lake Country’s beauty

Lake Country was ranked as having the fifth-best weather in Canada by Macleans Magazine in 2019

A coyote takes a walk on Wood Lake on Jan. 19. (Photo - Nick Clements)

The District of Lake Country offers some of the most beautiful wildlife, lakes and landscapes there is to see in the Okanagan.

In Macleans ‘Where to find the best weather in Canada 2019’, Lake Country ranks 5th with an average of 115.4 days per year with temperatures above 20 C.

Located between Kelowna and Vernon, Lake Country is home to three major lakes; Kalmalka, Okanagan and Wood.

But, while the warm weather of summer is months away, one Lake Country photographer has captured the district’s winter beauty.

Here are some shots by Lake Country’s Nick Clements:

For Nick Clements’ Instagram Page, visit www.instagram.com/nick.clemo/