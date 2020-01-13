PHOTOS: Okanagan residents embrace the winter in light of massive snowfall

While the snowfall seems like it’s never-ending for those living in the Okanagan, it’s not to hard to admit it’s quite beautiful.
According to Environment Canada, the Central Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 centimeters of snow on Sunday.
Rather than staying indoors, embrace the powder. Get out there, enjoy it and experience the winter wonders that the Okanagan is so fortunate to offer.
Here is a look at some winter fun Okanagan residents are having in the snow.
Skating on Kelowna’s outdoor rink at Stuart Park.
A winter hike with the pups.
A stroll down Water Street by the marina in Kelowna.
A snowshoeing adventure at Lebanon Creek in Kelowna.
Snowboarding at Silverstar Mountain Resort.
Skiing at Big White Ski Resort.
