PHOTOS: Mount Law wildfire smoke billows near Glenrosa properties

While most residents have returned home after a hasty Sunday night evacuation, smoke from the Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna could be seen billowing from forests surrounding homes in the Glenrosa area on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

A family living on Preston Road went for a stroll to get a glimpse of the smoke, wondering if firefighters were aware of its proximity to residences. Another man living nearby said he called fire crews to alert them about the potential threat the smoke posed to properties. At one point, a helicopter was spotted surveying the area.

Despite the ominous scene, the fire — suspected to be human-caused — has remained at 800 hectares since Sunday. Only one structure in the Glenrosa area was reported significantly damaged on Aug. 17.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is advising residents who witness spot fires threatening homes or growing rapidly to call 9-1-1 immediately.

No changes have been made to evacuation orders or alerts. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is advising residents who witness spot fires threatening homes or growing rapidly to call 9-1-1 immediately. Fifteen homes remain on evacuation order along with 11 undeveloped properties, down from 460 on Sunday. A map of active evacuation orders and alerts is available at cordemergency.ca.

A guard constructed along the northern flank was completed on Sunday, which was extended along the fire’s western flank down to Highway 97C.

