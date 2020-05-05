The BC SPCA in Fort St. John said on May , 2020 that staff are caring for an injured mom and nine puppies brought into care through a Good Samaritan who discovered the dogs and took them to a local vet. (BC SPCA photo)

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

An injured dog and her nine puppies are currently in the care of staff at the BC SPCA’s Fort St. John shelter after being discovered by a Good Samaritan recently.

The mother dog, now named Nova, and her litter were brought to the animal welfare agency underweight and suffering from severe physical trauma to her back and neck, including two dislocated shoulders, BC SPCA’s Lori Chortyk said in a statement on Tuesday (May 5).

“In addition to these injuries, Nova was enduring the constant discomfort of ear mites and a skin rash,” she continued. “She is now on multiple medications, strict cage rest and is undergoing physiotherapy to decrease the swelling in her joints.”

It’s unclear exactly how the dog sustained the injuries. Due to medication required to make her better, Nova is unable to feed her nine puppies so staff have stepped up to provide supplemented feedings multiple times a day, Chortyk said.

ALSO READ: More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic

“Despite the agonizing pain she [Nova] has been in, she has been such a devoted mom, but now it’s time to let her rest and recover while we look after her babies,” she added.

Nova will require up to four months in SPCA care before she is ready for adoption. Meanwhile, the puppies are still growing and will not be available for adoption for at least five weeks.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Give adequate, quality supply of personal protective gear to nurses: B.C. union
Next story
Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home declared over

The outbreak ended with only one staff case reported during the 14-day incubation period, according to Interior Health

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

Kelowna Rockets alum Conner McDonald commits to UBC

McDonald suited up for 303 regular-season games over his WHL career, collecting 147 points (44G, 103A) and 261 penalty minutes

Kelowna History: Police chief kills two in Mayfair Hotel murders of 1932

A look back at one of the most shocking events in Kelowna’s history

Dry summer anticipated for Okanagan

Flooding risks continue this spring while drought expected as temperatures increase

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Woman in distress rescued from West Kelowna trail

Emergency crews were called to the Rose Valley area about 12 p.m. Tuesday

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

West Kelowna Warriors raise nearly $7,000 for food bank

Fundraiser saw the BCHL team donate $10 for each order over $30 placed at participating restaurants.

South Okanagan real estate sales drop dramatically in April

Industry insiders suggest potential home buyers and sellers could benefit from a lack of competition

Most Read