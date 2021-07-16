PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for vigil for Kelowna crane collapse victims

Friends and family members of the five men who died when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna on Monday (July 12) were joined by hundreds of people for a vigil that was hosted Friday evening near the site of the collapse.
In addition to kin and loved ones, city council members, tradesmen and everyday residents took to the podium at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue to honour and pay their respects to Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Brad Zawislak, and brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer.
All five died after a crane that was being dismantled collapsed at the construction site of the Brooklyn building on Bernard Avenue Monday morning.
During the vigil, a two-minute moment of silence was held for the men. At one point, the crowd sang Amazing Grace together.
Safety vests, candles and tribute t-shirts were distributed to members of the crowd. Many in attendance wore their own safety vests and t-shirts to the vigil, which was organized by the North Okanagan Labour Council.
