Residents of Kelowna took on cancer in the rain and had a blast.

Hundreds of residents from Kelowna ran through the rain in support of the Terry Fox Run today.

The annual run is done in honour of Canadian Terry Fox who attempted to run across Canada in 1981. The event is also a great way to raise funds for cancer research.

Even a long-lasting rainfall didn’t stop Canadians from participating.

Here are a few pictures from today’s event in Kelowna.