PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

As the floodwaters recede from Grand Forks and the surrounding Kootenay-Boundary region, the cleanup begins.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Canadian Army has 300 soldiers on the Okanagan and Grand Folks areas to help with flood relief
The popular two-day kid-focused festival will take place in Waterfront Park
They pitched in and managed to get the upper hand on a soggy situation
The third annual Hands Up! Live Auction Fundraisder is June 2
The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal
Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft
FortisBC rescued a cat stuck on a telephone pole in Kaleden
Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup
38th Annual Springtime Regatta was held over the May long weekend on Okanagan Lake.
‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’
Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team
‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’
Canadian Army has 300 soldiers on the Okanagan and Grand Folks areas to help with flood relief
The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal
Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft
The popular two-day kid-focused festival will take place in Waterfront Park
‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’
They pitched in and managed to get the upper hand on a soggy situation
The notice was issued for all Killiney Beach water system customers Sunday