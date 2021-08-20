PHOTOS: Devastation captured from White Rock Lake wildfire

A powerful statement is made at the site of the White Rock Lake wildfire near Monte Lake. (Tony Butler photo) A fire burns above Newport Thursday, Aug 19. (Karla Louis photo) Some homes stand while others are completely destroyed south of the fire boat house near Killiney as pictured Thursday, Aug. 18 from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Ian Rallon photo) The remains of a home on Beachwood Road still smoke Monday, Aug. 16. (Todd McMurray photo) Fires burn in the hills above Westside Road, near Head of the Lake Friday, Aug. 20. (Sandra Detta-Eberle photo) A powerful statement is made at the site of the White Rock Lake wildfire near Monte Lake. (Tony Butler photo) The glow of fires burn on the hills above Westside as seen from Head of the Lake Thursday, Aug. 18. (Neville Jason Bottiglieri photo) The White Rock Lake wildfire can be seen burning from Spallumcheen Aug. 20. (Chelaine McInroy photo) Homes in the Louis Estates area are still standing as of Friday, Aug. 20. (Contributed) Homes at Parkers Cove and Marchand Beach are reportedly still standing, as pictured Thursday, Aug. 19. (Carmen Ross photo) Smoke clouds the mountain above Westside Road the morning of Friday, Aug. 20. (Traci Visser photo) The glow of fires burn on the hills above Westside as seen from Head of the Lake Thursday, Aug. 18. (Emma Miller photo) Some homes stand while others are completely destroyed off Westside Road as pictured Thursday, Aug. 18 from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Contributed) Some homes stand while others are completely destroyed off Westside Road as pictured Thursday, Aug. 18 from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Contributed) Some homes stand while others are completely destroyed off Westside Road as pictured Thursday, Aug. 18 from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Contributed)

While further structural assessments are still needed, at least 85 homes have been destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Those are just the numbers, so far, on Westside: 75 within the Central Okanagan Regional District and 10 on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve. At least one OKIB business was also claimed and another four homes were significantly damaged.

These figures do not include the damage in Monte Lake, where numbers are not known, but extensive damage occurred.

The fire was sparked by lightning, according to the BC Wildfire Service. It was discovered July 13 and is approximately 10 kilometres west of Vernon and can be seen from Falkland, Monte Lake, Kelowna, Vernon, Spallumcheen and Armstrong as it continues to burn down the hillside towards Westside Road and has even crossed the road and reached Okanagan Lake.

While recent rainfall was a welcome reprieve, conditions are still tinder dry.

“The Drought Code for the Fintry area is currently the highest it’s been since recording statistics, 27 years ago,” BCWS said.

“The most active area of the fire is along Westside Road, north of Fintry Park where current drought conditions are already causing fuels to dry out again. Air support will continue to support ground crews with suppression activities throughout the day today.”

The fire is an estimated 81,139 hectares in size, with hundreds of firefighters from across B.C., Canada and even from Mexico, battling the blaze.

