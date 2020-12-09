PHOTOS: Dense fog shrouds Central Okanagan

Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Central Okanagan residents awoke Dec. 9 to a strange light in the sky; the yellow sun was reflecting through thick layers of dense fog.

The sheet of precipitation sat in the valley bottom for hours. Even by noon, it continued to block the sun.

This made for some interesting visuals. Check out our favourite shots in the gallery above. Which one is your favourite?

