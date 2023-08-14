PHOTOS: Burton Cummings rocks the lake in Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna was rockin’ with some heavy-hitting acts at Prospera Place last weekend.

The Rock the Lake music festival brought the tunes to the arena’s parking lot from Aug. 11-13, with acts like Finger Eleven, Death From Above 1979, Big Wreck and more.

It all culminated in a performance from Canadian music legend Burton Cummings.

