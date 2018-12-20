PHOTOS: B.C. pier crumbles under massive waves, winds

One person who was stranded on the structure had to be rescued by helicopter

Dozens of people watched from the shoreline in White Rock on Thursday as a massive storm broke the city’s iconic pier into two.

One person was stranded on the far side of the pier and had to be rescued by helicopter.

Here are some of the photos taken by Black Press Media reporters and readers:

 

Search and Rescue working to grab the person trapped on the end of the pier. (Sheila LaRose/Twitter)

