PHOTOS: 2020 Spring Lantern Festival

The Okanagan Chinese Community Association hosted its annual Spring Lantern Festival on Saturday in Kelowna.
The event held at the Parkinson Recreation Centre was a part of their Chinese New years celebrations and had stage performances, children activities, lantern riddles and the lighting of lanterns for the holidays.
Event-goers were also able to feast on a Chinese New Year dinner provided by 88 Grand Buffet.
