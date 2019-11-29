Update: Calls now can get through to Kelowna General Hospital

But IH warns callers may have to wait as switchboard operators deal with a temporary bypass system

A bypass has been set up to get phone calls through to Kelowna General Hospital after the phone lines went down at KGH around 9 a.m. Friday. (Black Press Media)

Update—10:40 a.m. : Interior Health says it has now set up a bypass to allow most phone calls to Kelowna General Hospital to get through. But it is asking the public to be aware there may be wait times as switchboard operators do their best to answer calls coming in.

Original story: Interior Health says the phone lines at Kelowna General Hospital and a number of other IH sites in the Okanagan are currently down.

The health authority says it is working with Telus to address the problem and bring the phone lines back on line as quickly as possible. The lines went down around 9 a.m. today (Friday, Nov. 29)

Services at KGH and other sites are not impacted, but IH says people may not be able to get through on the phone lines at this time.

Anyone with emergency health care needs should contact 9-1-1 or go to the emergency department.

Updates to follow.

