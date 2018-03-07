Phone scam reported from West Kelowna

West Kelowna utility customers are being advised the city never calls residents to demand payment or to issue threats of turning off services, according to the City of West Kelowna.

The city has heard from a customer saying that her mother had received a threatening phone call Tuesday, March 6. The phone scam involved an immediate demand for payment and a threat that the water was about to be turned off.

West Kelowna RCMP has been informed of the incident.

The City of West Kelowna does not accept credit cards, nor does it request payments or financial information over the phone.

What can residents do if they receive such a phone call? Hang up. If possible, please note any number that comes up on call display and provide it to West Kelowna RCMP via the non-emergency line at 250-768-2880, said the city.

If you have questions or concerns about your West Kelowna water bill, please call the city’s Utility Billing Department staff at 778-797-8850. The line can be busy, so if no one answers, please leave a message and staff will get back to you as soon as possible. Customers can also leave a message after hours (before 8:30 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m.) with a daytime phone number that staff can call, or email UB.Finance@westkelownacity.ca.

