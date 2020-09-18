A Vernon woman started a petition to ban ‘aggressive dogs’ from Regional District of North Okanagan parks after a reported attack in May 2020 left her dog, Barney, injured. (Change.org)

Petition wants ‘aggressive dogs’ banned from Vernon-area parks

Local woman starts online petition to urge RDNO to change bylaws after reported dog attack

A Vernon woman wants to see bylaws changed to ban aggressive dogs from parks in Vernon after an “unprovoked attack” in Marshall Field Dog Park in May.

Donia Strand started a petition on change.org Friday, Sept. 11, urging the Regional District of North Okanagan to alter Bylaw 2466 which requires owners to take responsibility for their dogs, but doesn’t ban any dogs from using the parks.

“I call for action for an amendment to this bylaw,” Strand wrote. “Aggressive dogs should be banned from dog parks.”

Strand said her chocolate lab, Barney, was attacked at the dog park May 19, 2020. Barney was reportedly bit through his chin and snout and sustained serious injuries and required surgery from initial bite wounds.

“Banning aggressive dogs from RDNO dog parks is a matter of public safety and safety for our good canine citizens,” Strand wrote.

RDNO communications officer Ashley Gregerson said the district is aware of the petition, which as of Friday, Sept. 18, has more than 340 signatures. The district has also received a letter from Strand.

“Staff will put this on a future Board of Directors Meeting Agenda for consideration,” Gregerson said.

“Existing RDNO bylaws require owners to take responsibility for their dog’s actions and keep them under control, whether the dog is deemed dangerous or not.”

READ MORE: Interior Health continues to tackle COVID-19

READ MORE: 556 child care spots for Vernon area welcomed, chamber says

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Just Posted

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

Petition wants ‘aggressive dogs’ banned from Vernon-area parks

Local woman starts online petition to urge RDNO to change bylaws after reported dog attack

Interior Health continues to tackle COVID-19

IH president Susan Brown says don’t become complacent about pandemic

Cops for Kids to pedal through Vernon Saturday afternoon

Supporters are encouraged to cheer on their local RCMP participants at 3:30 p.m.

Wanted Enderby man connected to Shuswap stabbing caught in Coldstream

Alexander Boucher, 36, is charged with attempted murder linked to a stabbing in Blind Bay

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

‘This is a very difficult sentencing’; Judge delays Okanagan manslaughter trial to next week

The courts heard Friday that Bourque “did not intend to cause harm” but that her actions were “reckless”

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Most Read