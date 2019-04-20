Petition to stop new cell tower too close to Kelowna homes

Kelowna residents are rallying to stop the construction of a new potential cell tower in their neighbourhood.

An online petition was started earlier this week stating the new tower, reportedly being built just off Old Vernon Road, will be too close to Kelowna backyards and too close to Ellison Elementary School, and that residents are worried of the potential effects cell towers may have on the communities long-term health.

Concerns on a potential new cell tower in the Ellison area of #Kelowna. Too close to backyards and an elementary school says the online petition. pic.twitter.com/9o0fUB5kDZ — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) April 20, 2019

“After speaking to many parents and neighbours who have voiced concerns, we decided to move forward with action to oppose the tower and with this petition,” said the online petition.

Alarms over potential health concerns of the tower being built too close to the elementary school is one of the leading factors for the concern over the cell tower.

The petition said that only 15 registered letters were sent out to home owners because they’re the only ones within a 105 metre radius of the tower, and that the rest of the neighbourhood was not informed about the plans of construction.

In just under 24 hours, 81 people have signed the petition.

