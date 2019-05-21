Pesticide use in Okanagan park prompts warning

A Vernon man has gone out of his way to warn dog owners and parents about pesticide use.
The man (who wished not to be named) was looking forward to a round of disc golf at Lakers Park Tuesday morning when he saw someone spraying glysophosphate (Roundup) on the private side of the path next to the park.
“This is a very popular park and there’s lots of people walking their dogs,” he said. “But the dogs and dog owners don’t know it’s been sprayed.”
“This is also a sensitive riparian area where turtles frogs and snakes live very close to the marshy area only 40 m away.”
So he took it upon himself to purchase some signs from a local hardware store, write a note of caution, and place them at the park.
He did contact the City of Vernon’s bylaw department but was informed there is no bylaw controlling pesticide use.
“We have no bylaws to protect our animals and pets,” he said, noting that some landscaping companies do post warnings when pesticides are used.
