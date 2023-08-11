Person on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Vernon

The incident took place in front of Upper Room Mission shortly before 4 p.m. Friday

Emergency crews are on scene on 34th Street in Vernon, where a person on a mobility scooter was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A person riding a mobility scooter was struck by a vehicle in Vernon Friday afternoon.

Emergency personnel are on scene in front of Upper Room Mission on 34th Street, near the intersection of 27th Avenue, where the person was struck in a crosswalk shortly before 4 p.m. Aug. 11.

Paramedics can be seen attending to the person on the ground, waiting for the arrival of an ambulance.

Traffic is being detoured off 34th Street.

The person sustained injuries but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Police can be seen speaking to witnesses as there is no vehicle around, suggesting the incident may have been a hit and run.

The RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue Services is on scene, but as of 4:05 p.m. an ambulance has not arrived.

This is the second time a person in a mobility scooter has been hit by a vehicle in the same area in the last two weeks. On Aug. 1 a person driving a mobility scooter survived being hit by a semi truck at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street, half a block away from Friday’s incident.

More to come.

Brendan Shykora

Drivingmotor vehicle crashVernon