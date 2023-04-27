Person hit by car overnight closes Kelowna intersection indefinitely

A collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle early in the morning of April 27 has caused Kelowna RCMP to close a stretch of road to investigate.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera told Capital News that a person was struck around the intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road sometime between midnight and 3a.m.

He added that the area is likely to be closed to traffic for the rest of the day.

Police tape can be seen by a Capital News reporter at the crosswalk at 2495 Enterprise, while personal belongings remain scattered in the area.

More to come.

