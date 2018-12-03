Maxime Bernier, leader of the fledgling People’s Party of Canada. (Facebook image)

People’s Party of Canada has big goals for Kelowna

The party is establishing plans for the upcoming election

The People’s Party of Canada has a new and ambitious electoral district association in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

The enthusiasm was evident as a number of the executive positions were contested. They have established plans to overtake both the Conservative and Liberal local EDA’s in membership and volunteers, supported by a party executive that’s gaining momentum on the national stage.

The inaugural general meeting for the Kelowna-Lake Country EDA was hosted just over two- weeks ago, but in that time their membership has swelled to close to two-hundred people. The party believes it appeals to a much broader voter base than either the Conservative or Liberal parties.

The People’s Party of Canada for Kelowna-Lake Country has plans to host public forums in the near future and engage with people from the community. They are in the process of establishing bylaws and appointing a nomination committee with the goal of fielding a candidate in the 2019 Federal election.

